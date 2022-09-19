Yannis Markopoulos | Athens | September 20

Hailed as one of the country’s most significant modern composers and the artists who galvanized the “back to the roots” movement back in the 1970s, Yannis Markopoulos is celebrating 60 years on the stage with a big concert at the Herod Atticus Theater (Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis). The 83-year-old Cretan songwriter will be joined on stage by some of his favorite singers – Mario Frangoulis, Alkinoos Ioannidis, Natasha Bofiliou, Giorgos Perris, Kostas Triantafyllidis, Giorgos Nikiforou Zervakis and Vana Mani – as well as the Palintonos Armonia orchestra and the City of Athens Choir. Tickets can be purchased online at viva.gr or by phone at 11876.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy