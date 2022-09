This year’s Kidot festival for families and children has grown and is moving to Thessaloniki’s Helexpo conference center, where it will be creating new fun spaces and events. The program includes experiential workshops combining entertainment with education, theater and music performances, games and a playground, talks with experts on child development and more. Admission tickets can be purchased in advance at viva.gr.

