Classical Nights | Athens | September 27-30

The American School of Classical Studies’ Gennadius Library (ascsa.edu.gr) is hosting a series of classical music evenings, in cooperation with the Schwarz Foundation and the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. The program being presented by the Curtis on Tour artists includes a newly commissioned work by Richard Danielpour, “Canti della Natura” (Songs of Nature). Admission is free of charge, on a first-come, first-served basis, while all four concerts will also be screened live online.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy