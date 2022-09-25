Classical Nights | Athens | September 27-30
The American School of Classical Studies’ Gennadius Library (ascsa.edu.gr) is hosting a series of classical music evenings, in cooperation with the Schwarz Foundation and the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. The program being presented by the Curtis on Tour artists includes a newly commissioned work by Richard Danielpour, “Canti della Natura” (Songs of Nature). Admission is free of charge, on a first-come, first-served basis, while all four concerts will also be screened live online.