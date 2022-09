Inspired by the poem of the same name by Hilda Doolittle, “Sheltered Gardens” is a “hybrid” visual arts exhibition by the Polygreen Culture & Art Initiative (pcai.gr) at the Diomedes Botanical Gardens (403 Iera Odos, Haidari), bringing together international artists who are pushing the envelope in a range of different genres and mediums.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy