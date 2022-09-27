Photis Kontoglou | Athens | To December 12

Born in Turkey in 1895 and raised in a family of devout of Greek Orthodox Christians, Photis Kontoglou went on to become a renowned iconographer, an influential art teacher at Athens University and a leading proponent of the movement for Greek art to return to its roots. Marking the 100-year anniversary of the violent expulsion of the Greeks from Asia Minor – Kontoglou being among them – the Goulandris Museum’s Athens (goulandris.gr) branch is hosting an expansive show of work by the artist himself as well as younger peers he helped shape over the years.

