WHAT'S ON

Photis Kontoglou | Athens | To December 12

Photis Kontoglou | Athens | To December 12

Born in Turkey in 1895 and raised in a family of devout of Greek Orthodox Christians, Photis Kontoglou went on to become a renowned iconographer, an influential art teacher at Athens University and a leading proponent of the movement for Greek art to return to its roots. Marking the 100-year anniversary of the violent expulsion of the Greeks from Asia Minor – Kontoglou being among them – the Goulandris Museum’s Athens (goulandris.gr) branch is hosting an expansive show of work by the artist himself as well as younger peers he helped shape over the years.

Visual Arts Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Eirini Vourloumis | Athens | To December 30
WHAT'S ON

Eirini Vourloumis | Athens | To December 30

Nicolas Hubesch | Athens | To October 13
WHAT'S ON

Nicolas Hubesch | Athens | To October 13

Adrian Paci | Athens | To October 15
WHAT'S ON

Adrian Paci | Athens | To October 15

Arthur Jafa | Piraeus | September 9 – October 2
WHAT'S ON

Arthur Jafa | Piraeus | September 9 – October 2

Benoit Pare | Spetses | To September 11
WHAT'S ON

Benoit Pare | Spetses | To September 11

Deborah Segun | Athens
WHAT'S ON

Deborah Segun | Athens