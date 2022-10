Hailed as opera’s newest big star, Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen is coming to the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) for a gala performance with the Athens State Orchestra, conducted by Kornilios Michailidis. The program includes selections that showcase the “thrilling power of her luminous voice,” as per The Economist, including from “La Traviata,” “Otello,” “Lohengrin” and “Tannhauser.”

