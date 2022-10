The Greek National Opera (nationalopera.gr) teams up with the Goteborg Opera of Sweden and the Royal Danish Opera to launch the season with a new production of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.” Conducted by Ondrej Olos and directed by John Fulljames, the dramatic tale of an unrepentant rake is set in modern times and stars Dionysios Sourbis, Myrsini Margariti, Vassilis Kavayas, Petros Magoulas and Cellia Costea.

