Don Quixote | Athens | November & December

The Greek National Opera Ballet has gone big for its new production of “Don Quixote,” inviting Brazilian-German dancer-turned-choreographer Thiago Bordin (formerly of the Nederlands Dans Theater) to revive Marius Petipa’s original choreography and renowned Greek fashion designer Mary Katrantzou to do the costumes. The opera stars Evangelos Lafaras and Thanasis Solomos alternating in the title role, Hector Bolano and Florian-Michalis Pappas as Sancho Panza and Mania Karavassili as Dulcinea. For tickets, dates and other details, visit nationalopera.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy