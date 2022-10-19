Don Quixote | Athens | November & December
The Greek National Opera Ballet has gone big for its new production of “Don Quixote,” inviting Brazilian-German dancer-turned-choreographer Thiago Bordin (formerly of the Nederlands Dans Theater) to revive Marius Petipa’s original choreography and renowned Greek fashion designer Mary Katrantzou to do the costumes. The opera stars Evangelos Lafaras and Thanasis Solomos alternating in the title role, Hector Bolano and Florian-Michalis Pappas as Sancho Panza and Mania Karavassili as Dulcinea. For tickets, dates and other details, visit nationalopera.gr.