Sarah Sze | Athens | To October 20

In her first solo exhibition in Greece, at the Gagosian (gagosian.com), Sarah Sze presents new and older collages, paintings and sculptures. The collection on show at the respected gallery’s Athens branch demonstrates the diversity of the American visual artist’s practice and the intricate thought processes that go into her work, which draws inspiration from a plethora of sources, including Emily Dickinson’s poetry, digital technology and Fan Kuan’s Song Dynasty painting.

