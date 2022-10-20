WHAT'S ON

Louis Pasteur Tribute | Athens | October 20 – November 19

The French Institute of Athens (ifa.gr) is paying tribute to one of the world’s greatest pioneers in biology, microbiology and chemistry, with an exhibition on the occasion of the bicentenary of his birth. Titled “1822-1895: From Louis to Pasteur,” the exhibition, which is organized in cooperation with the Pasteur Institute and Museum, comprises 11 paintings signaling some of his greatest achievements and milestones in his private life. At 7 p.m. on the day of the opening, meanwhile, professors Efstathios Gonos, Stewart Cole and Aristotle Tympas will deliver lectures on Pasteur’s contributions to modern medicine and the medical sciences.

