Asia Minor Catastrophe | Athens | October 20 – February 20
Marking the centenary of the Asia Minor Catastrophe, the American School of Classical Studies at Athens (ascsa.edu.gr) is hosting a major exhibition titled “The Epic of Anatolia in the Greek Imagination: The Asia Minor Catastrophe in Literature Between the Wars.” The show comprises more than 200 never-before-shown exhibits drawn from the personal papers of writers Stratis Myrivilis, Elias Venezis, George Theotokas and George Seferis. Ahead of the exhibition’s official opening, King’s College London Professor Emeritus of Modern Greek and Comparative Literature David Ricks will be delivering a lecture on the same subject. It will be presented in hybrid form, starting at 7 p.m. local time. For details, visit the ASCSA website.