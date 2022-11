A party celebrating Athens’ historical central market, the Varvakeios, takes over the usual stalls of meat, fish, fruit and vegetables to present a range of foods and products – from sushi, bao buns and caviar to souvlaki, traditional Greek tripe stew and hot dogs – while holding all sorts of parallel events. Admission is free of charge and doors open at 1 p.m. To book a table, call 216.070.7026.

