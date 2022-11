The Onassis Cultural Center (onassis.org) presents Alexandra Bachzetsis’ thought-provoking “Obscene,” a performance exploring perceptions of eroticism, how the body is portrayed and exposed, and how it is “consumed.” The Greek-Swiss performer, choreographer and visual artist first presented the piece last spring at the Kunsthaus in Zurich.

