It’s party time (weather allowing) at Syntagma Square on Thursday, as the City of Athens lights up its big Christmas tree, a 21-meter fir brought from Karpenisi. Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis will be doing the honors in a special ceremony where he will be joined by colleagues from different parts of the world, while the entertainment includes a performance by pop star Tamta. The actual lighting is expected to take place at 7.15 p.m.

