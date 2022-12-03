Polykatoikia | Athens | To January 31

Curated by Nikos Vatopoulos and Iris Kritkou, “Polykatoikia” is a mixed-media event focusing on the Athenian apartment building, a bane or a boon, depending on the point of view, that transformed the Greek capital. Organized by the Hellenic American Union (hau.gr), the event comprises an exhibition of paintings, sculptures, installations, video and photography, as well as lectures on the historical, social and architectural aspects of the subject, walking tours of Athens and much more.

