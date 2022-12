Every Friday until the end of December, the Acropolis Museum is holding a special tour, in English (at 6 p.m.), of the Parthenon Gallery. The highlight of the tour is two vessels from Toronto, Canada, that are closely related to the Parthenon’s frieze and reveal known and unknown aspects of the Great Panathenaia. For more information, visit theacropolismuseum.gr.

