Singer and multi-instrumentalist Niki Xylouri (daughter of Psarantonis and niece of Nikos Xylouris) and award-winning, London-based, avant-garde jazz harpist and composer Maria-Christina Harper join forces to perform at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s (snfcc.org) Jazz Chronicles series. They are joined in their exploration of the paths linking traditional Cretan music to Western jazz by guitarist George Koutras.

