There’s a great day of family fun to be had at the Eugenides Foundation, which has all sorts of fun and informative shows and screenings on its program this season. There’s “Magical Globe,” a story about an inquisitive girl who learns about the power of science and how not to abuse it, a tour of the galaxy at the planetarium, a show on dinosaurs in Antarctica that also addresses climate change, special events for the holidays, and much more. For details and reservations, visit eef.edu.gr.

