Puzzle Festival | Athens | December 16-18

After a stop in the western port of Patra, the Puzzle Museum of Kastellorizo is bringing its festival of games, constructions and mind-bending entertainment to Athens. The family-friendly event is being hosted by the former Public Tobacco Factory (218 Lenorman, Kolonos) and seeks to shed light on the long history of puzzles and riddles, stretching all the way back to ancient Greece and more specifically to Cleobulus of Lindos. Admission is free of charge and opening hours are Friday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

