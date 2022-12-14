WHAT'S ON

Puzzle Festival | Athens | December 16-18

Puzzle Festival | Athens | December 16-18

After a stop in the western port of Patra, the Puzzle Museum of Kastellorizo is bringing its festival of games, constructions and mind-bending entertainment to Athens. The family-friendly event is being hosted by the former Public Tobacco Factory (218 Lenorman, Kolonos) and seeks to shed light on the long history of puzzles and riddles, stretching all the way back to ancient Greece and more specifically to Cleobulus of Lindos. Admission is free of charge and opening hours are Friday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Special Event

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
SNFCC Xmas World | Athens | December 1 – January 8
WHAT'S ON

SNFCC Xmas World | Athens | December 1 – January 8

Varvakeios Symposium | Athens | November 27
WHAT'S ON

Varvakeios Symposium | Athens | November 27

The Callas Birthday | Athens | November 26 – December 30
WHAT'S ON

The Callas Birthday | Athens | November 26 – December 30

Climate Change | Athens | November 18-26
WHAT'S ON

Climate Change | Athens | November 18-26

Dog Adoption Fair | Athens | October 23
WHAT'S ON

Dog Adoption Fair | Athens | October 23

All About Science | Athens | October 21-23
WHAT'S ON

All About Science | Athens | October 21-23