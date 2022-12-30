WHAT'S ON

Philopappou Trek | Athens | December 31

Philopappou Trek | Athens | December 31
[AP]

Exploration and trekking company Next Destination is hosting its third Philopappou Hill trek on New Year’s Eve, a free event taking the public to the summit of the central Athens hill in time for the various fireworks displays that are so well showcased from there. The group will meet at 9.30 p.m. at the statue of Theseus outside Thiseio metro station and the trek starts at 10 p.m. Participants are advised to wear or bring a torch and to dress against the evening chill.

Special Event Outdoors

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Navarino Challenge | Messinia | October 21-23
WHAT'S ON

Navarino Challenge | Messinia | October 21-23

Dance Decks | Athens | December 31
WHAT'S ON

Dance Decks | Athens | December 31

Faliro Fiesta | Athens | December 31
WHAT'S ON

Faliro Fiesta | Athens | December 31

Burger Project | Athens | December 31
WHAT'S ON

Burger Project | Athens | December 31

Basil Theocharakis | Athens | To January 19
WHAT'S ON

Basil Theocharakis | Athens | To January 19

Goulandris Museum | Athens | December 23-31
WHAT'S ON

Goulandris Museum | Athens | December 23-31