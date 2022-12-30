Philopappou Trek | Athens | December 31
Exploration and trekking company Next Destination is hosting its third Philopappou Hill trek on New Year’s Eve, a free event taking the public to the summit of the central Athens hill in time for the various fireworks displays that are so well showcased from there. The group will meet at 9.30 p.m. at the statue of Theseus outside Thiseio metro station and the trek starts at 10 p.m. Participants are advised to wear or bring a torch and to dress against the evening chill.