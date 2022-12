Fun and funky local act The Burger Project is putting on a special show for kids and the young at heart at Six Dogs (sixdogs.gr) on New Year’s Eve. The band will be doing two shows, at 12 noon and at 3 p.m., while drinks and snacks will be served in the garden. Tickets (from viva.gr, tel 11876) cost 12 euros per person or 10 euros each for a party of four.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy