City Celebration | Athens | December 31

The City of Athens celebrates the coming of the New Year with a party at downtown Syntagma Square in front of the capital’s big Christmas tree. On the central stage, famed Greek tenor Mario Frangoulis joins forces with up-and-comer Giorgos Perris for a concert of ballads and seasonal favorites before the big fireworks show. Once that winds down, the Bejeezus cover band will take over with a fun show of swing, pop and rock ‘n’ roll, while DJs warm up the decks at the central Varvakeios Market near City Hall, where the free-admission party will carry on until the wee small hours.

