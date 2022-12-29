WHAT'S ON

Faliro Fiesta | Athens | December 31

Jerome Kaluta and his Big Band set the mood at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (snfcc.org) on the southern coast of Athens with an uplifting set of soul and funk, starting at 10.30 p.m. at the Agora venue, followed by a big fireworks display to usher in 2023 with a bang. And that’s not all: The New Year will also be marked with the SNFCC’s annual First Run, while DJ Beppe Loda will get the party started again at the Agora. In the meantime, the ice-skating rink will be open to revelers until 2 a.m. and the dancing fountains will be doing their thing in full ceremonial regalia. All of the events are free of charge.

