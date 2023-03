Jazz-funk legend James Taylor – one of the great British Hammond players – and his quartet, who have been selling out venues big and small all over the world for some three decades, are coming to Athens’ Gazarte (gazarte.gr) on March 25 for a single show. The outfit’s live gigs are renowned for their energy – and their popularity, so fans are advised to book soon.

