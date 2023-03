Always one to push at stereotypes and poke fun at social norms, US-born Greek artist Steve Gianakos returns with “I… Loop de Loop,” a solo show at the Citronne Gallery (citronne.com). His new gender-bending series stars a male-like figure with a pointed mustache who is placed on different female forms and cast in humorous, saucy poses.

