Piano Concerto | Athens | March 17

Up-and-coming Bulgarian pianist Plamena Mangova and famed conductor Michel Tilkin join the Athens State Orchestra at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) for a performance of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No 4 – his least popular, yet in the right hands incredibly stirring – in a performance marking the 150th anniversary of the Russian composer’s birth. The evening will also feature Dmitri Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony, though it will begin with Yannis Constantinides’ Asia Minor Rhapsody, a piece he described as a “musical epitaph to a life and a world forever lost,” following the violent expulsion of the Greeks from Turkey.

