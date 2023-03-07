WHAT'S ON

Down to Earth | Athens | To April 30

A part of the 8th Thessaloniki Biennale of Contemporary Art, the group show “Down To Earth” is taking place in Athens, at the Alex Mylonas Museum (5 Assomaton Square, Thiseio, momus.gr), where 15 artists have been asked to contemplate different aspects man’s invasion of natural space. The exhibition is inspired by the biennale’s overarching theme, “Geocultura,” and seeks to contribute to a new way of thinking about the natural environment and how we impact it.

Visual Arts Exhibition

