Cultural Cross Hatchings | Online | March 9

Theologian and religious historian Vasilis Adrahtas will be delivering a lecture from the University of Sydney on “Myths and Dreamings: Cross Hatchings between Ancient Greece and Indigenous Australia,” exploring the similarities in the underlying hierophanics between the two cultures. Organized in cooperation with the Greek Consulate in Sydney and the Australian Archaeological Institute at Athens, the lecture, which starts at 6.30 Eastern Australian Time on March 8, will be streamed live at 3.30 p.m. Greek time, free of charge. To register, visit eventbrite.com.au.

