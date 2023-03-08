Werther | Athens | March & April

Heralding the debut of leading mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili in the role of Charlotte, the Greek National Opera (nationalopera.gr) is staging a revival of the late Spyros Evangelatos’ 2014 production of Jules Massenet’s “Werther,” this time showing at the Stavros Niarchos Stage, with Francesco Demuro, who thrilled audiences in the GNO’s recent production of “Rigoletto” at the Herod Atticus, in the title role. Performances of the opera, which is based on Goethe’s epistolary novel “The Sorrows of Young Werther” and tells the tale of a young man spurned in love, are scheduled for March 23, 26, 28 and 31, and April 2 and 4.

