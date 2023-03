Continuing its Digital Concert Hall series of live screenings from the Berlin Philharmonic, the Goethe Institute in Athens (goethe.de) is showing the acclaimed orchestra under the baton of Emmanuelle Haim in Handel’s “The Triumph of Time and Truth.” The live screening begins at 7.45 p.m. sharp, and admission is free of charge.

