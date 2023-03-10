Roger Eno | Athens | April 1

British ambient composer and musician Roger Eno is coming to Athens to perform in the massively successful St Paul’s Sessions concert series, which focuses on improvisational and experimental electronic music. After making his debut on Deutsche Grammophon with “Mixing Colours,” his first duo album with his brother, Brian, Roger Eno comes armed with a new solo album from the same label titled “The Turning Year,” as well as other work. He will be performing at the Athens Conservatory and tickets are on sale at ticketservices.gr. To find out more about the concert series, visit stpaulssessions.gr.

