English indie rock sensation Florence Welch and her band, The Machine, are one of the hottest acts on the bill of this summer’s Ejekt Festival and tickets are already selling out fast for the July 2 show at the seaside Water Plaza venue. Ejekt has not announced the rest of its lineup yet, but if you’re a fan of the award-winning act, visit viva.gr or call 11876 to book a spot.

