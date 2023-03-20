Crime and Punishment | Athens | March 22 – April 23
After successful takes on “Of Mice and Men” and “The Red Lanterns,” director Vasilis Bisbikis tackles the great Russian novel by Fyodor Dostoevsky and sets the action in the modern-day Greek capital. “Crime and Punishment: Athens” explores the impact of a crime and its avengement in a gritty urban setting in 2023. The performance at the Onassis Cultural Center (onassis.org) will feature English surtitles on March 25, 30 and 31, and on April 1, 2, 8 and 9.