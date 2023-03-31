Bike Festival | Athens | March 31 – April 2

Having attracted an average of 35,000 visitors a year in previous installments, the Athens Bike Festival is going bigger in its ninth edition. The three-day event celebrates all things related to bicycles and getting around the city in an eco-friendly way, with displays of new models of bikes and electronic scooters, tryouts, info booths on bicycle tourism, an appearance by German artistic cyclist Lea Schaepe, special events for kids and much more. Organized with the support of the Public Power Corporation, the festival takes place at the old OSY bus depot on Ermou Street in Gazi, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more details and to book a spot at one of the many workshops being held, visit bikefestival.gr.

