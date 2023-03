Florida-based jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen, hailed as one of the most influential artists in his genre right now, is making his Greek debut with a four-day residency at the Half Note (halfnote.gr). Joined by Philip Norris on bass and Kyle Poole on drums, Emmet will present selections from his 10 studio albums.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy