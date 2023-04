Multi-award-winning choral ensemble Vox Clamatis is coming from Estonia to the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) and, setting the mood for Easter, will perform a piece by compatriot Arvo Part, based on the St John Passion. The ensemble, whose awards include a Grammy, specializes in Gregorian chants and early music polyphony.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy