Drawing attention to the ills and pointlessness of mass consumption, the Goethe Institute (4 Omirou, tel 210.366.1000, goethe.de) has invited its in-house “Mr Fix-It” Yiannis and expert tinkerer Roland, a car electrician and DJ, to show people how to mend sundry household items that no longer work rather than throwing them away. Titled Repair Cafe, the event is free of charge and is taking place at the institute’s foyer, from 5-7 p.m.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy