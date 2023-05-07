WHAT'S ON

Kraftwerk | Athens | July 16

[Peter Boettcher]

Radical electronica pioneers Kraftwerk promise an audiovisual extravaganza at one of the world’s most iconic ancient theaters, the Herod Atticus at the Acropolis. The Dusseldorf-based outfit, which helped popularize the innovative genre after breaking out in the 1970s, has continued to make inroads ever since. The Athens show is part of the band’s 50th anniversary tour and is brought by the Athens and Epidaurus Festival. Detail and tickets are available at aefestival.gr.

Music

