Kraftwerk | Athens | July 16

Radical electronica pioneers Kraftwerk promise an audiovisual extravaganza at one of the world’s most iconic ancient theaters, the Herod Atticus at the Acropolis. The Dusseldorf-based outfit, which helped popularize the innovative genre after breaking out in the 1970s, has continued to make inroads ever since. The Athens show is part of the band’s 50th anniversary tour and is brought by the Athens and Epidaurus Festival. Detail and tickets are available at aefestival.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy