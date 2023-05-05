Athens City Festival | Athens | Through May

The municipal authority invites residents and guests to celebrate the Greek capital with the Athens City Festival (cityfestival.thisisathens.org), a rich program of live performances, exhibitions, historical tours, lectures and walks, which also includes a special section encouraging the use of bicycles in the city center. One of the headline acts is the renowned Cinematic Orchestra, which will be giving a concert, free of charge, at Kotzia Square, on May 6. The British act has delivered some of the most memorable songs of the last two decades, such as “To Build a Home” and “Arrival of the Birds,” while powering emotional scenes in TV series such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Suits,” “One Tree Hill” and “Orange Is the New Black.”

