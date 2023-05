Multi-Grammy Award winner Joyce DiDonato will be gracing the stage of the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) as part of her tour with her new project, “Eden,” described by the American mezzo as “an overture to contemplate the sheer perfection of the world around us.” For the show, the famously theatrical DiDonato joins forces with the orchestra Il Pomo d’Oro and French director Marie Lambert-Le Bihan.

