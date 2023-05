Top tribute band Majesty Queen returns to Athens for a show at the CT Garden Theater (ct.gr) with crowd-rousing hits by the iconic British rock-pop band. Stepping into the role of the legendary Freddie Mercury is Rob Lea. Tickets range from 15 to 40 euros and can be purchased online at viva.gr or by phone on 11876. Queen-inspired outfits are encouraged!

