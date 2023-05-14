Rohtko | Athens | May 25-28
Up-and-coming Polish director Lukasz Twarkowski is making his Greek debut at Athens’ Onassis Cultural Center (onassis.org) with a theater-video art-film spectacle inspired by the notorious case of a fake Mark Rothko painting that was sold for 8.5 million US dollars by a famous New York art gallery. “Rohtko” explores contemporary art and questions such as whether a fake can still make an emotional impact, who determines the value of art and whether authenticity means anything in the age of NFTs. The setting for these fascinating musings is a Chinese restaurant. The performance is in Latvian and English with Greek and English surtitles.