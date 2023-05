Athens’ only festival dedicated to contemporary electronic music is back for a fourth installment and, on its usual quest for the perfect gritty venue, has moved to the Industrial Zone of Renti. ADD (addfestival.gr) opens on Friday with Ameme on the open-air stage, Karenn on Stage A and Bashkka on Stage B, to name just a few of the acts. Tickets can be booked in advance on viva.gr.

