Vangelis Gkinis | Elefsina | May 11 – June 18

In “Alienation,” photographer Vangelis Gkinis exhibits the product of six months of research and more than 4,700 kilometers of traveling across the country to speak to 28 workers in different industries in a study on labor in Greece. The photographer set out on this journey of discovery from his hometown of Elefsina and visited places like the shipyards of Syros and the Megalopolis power plant, among others, returning to West Attica to explore the capital’s biggest industrial zone. The exhibition, which is taking place at the Leonidas Kanellopoulos Cultural Center (29 Ionos Dragoumi), is part of the 2023 European Capital of Culture Eleusis (2023eleusis.eu) program of events.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy