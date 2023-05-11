Vangelis Gkinis | Elefsina | May 11 – June 18
In “Alienation,” photographer Vangelis Gkinis exhibits the product of six months of research and more than 4,700 kilometers of traveling across the country to speak to 28 workers in different industries in a study on labor in Greece. The photographer set out on this journey of discovery from his hometown of Elefsina and visited places like the shipyards of Syros and the Megalopolis power plant, among others, returning to West Attica to explore the capital’s biggest industrial zone. The exhibition, which is taking place at the Leonidas Kanellopoulos Cultural Center (29 Ionos Dragoumi), is part of the 2023 European Capital of Culture Eleusis (2023eleusis.eu) program of events.