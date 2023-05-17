Byzantine Art | Athens | To May 31
Polykleitos Rengos (1903-1984) is the subject of an exhibition at the Byzantine Museum (byzantinemuseum.gr) that casts light on his important contribution to the reintroduction of the Byzantine and post-Byzantine tradition in religious painting. Among other significant monuments that he helped decorate, thus establishing the continuity of Byzantine art, is the Church of Agios Dimitrios in Thessaloniki, the city where he spent most of his adult life after graduating from the Athens School of Fine Arts and studying in Paris.