WHAT'S ON

Byzantine Art | Athens | To May 31

Byzantine Art | Athens | To May 31

Polykleitos Rengos (1903-1984) is the subject of an exhibition at the Byzantine Museum (byzantinemuseum.gr) that casts light on his important contribution to the reintroduction of the Byzantine and post-Byzantine tradition in religious painting. Among other significant monuments that he helped decorate, thus establishing the continuity of Byzantine art, is the Church of Agios Dimitrios in Thessaloniki, the city where he spent most of his adult life after graduating from the Athens School of Fine Arts and studying in Paris.

Visual Arts Exhibition Religion

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Post-Byzantine Icons | Thessaloniki | To June 14
WHAT'S ON

Post-Byzantine Icons | Thessaloniki | To June 14

Christian Art | Crete | To December 31
WHAT'S ON

Christian Art | Crete | To December 31

Vangelis Gkinis | Elefsina | May 11 – June 18
WHAT'S ON

Vangelis Gkinis | Elefsina | May 11 – June 18

Eurovizion | Athens | April 28 – June 16
WHAT'S ON

Eurovizion | Athens | April 28 – June 16

Helmut Middendorf | Athens | April 27 – July 15
WHAT'S ON

Helmut Middendorf | Athens | April 27 – July 15

Identities | Athens | To May 8
WHAT'S ON

Identities | Athens | To May 8