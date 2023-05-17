Byzantine Art | Athens | To May 31

Polykleitos Rengos (1903-1984) is the subject of an exhibition at the Byzantine Museum (byzantinemuseum.gr) that casts light on his important contribution to the reintroduction of the Byzantine and post-Byzantine tradition in religious painting. Among other significant monuments that he helped decorate, thus establishing the continuity of Byzantine art, is the Church of Agios Dimitrios in Thessaloniki, the city where he spent most of his adult life after graduating from the Athens School of Fine Arts and studying in Paris.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy