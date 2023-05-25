WHAT'S ON

Cocktail Festival | Athens | May 26 – June 10

Cocktail Festival | Athens | May 26 – June 10


Shaken, stirred, classic, kooky, creative or gastronomic, the Athens Cocktail Festival (www.athenscocktailfestival.com) aims to please fans of the great art of the cocktail. The event opens officially with a party in the garden of the Association of Greek Archaeologists in Thiseio on May 27 and culminates at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on June 9 and 10. In the meantime, though, bartenders and mixologists at bars across the city will be exhibiting their skills for Athens Cocktail Week, running from May 26 to June 4. For details about the event and the venues taking part it in, visit the website.



