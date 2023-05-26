Cultural Routes | Everywhere | May 27-28

Presentations, educational program, thematic tours, rambles, walks, cycling excursions and artistic events make up “Greek Cultural Routes,” an event organized by the Ministry of Culture to raise awareness about – what else? – the country’s cultural heritage and the institutions that protect and disseminate it. At the Acropolis Museum (theacropolismuseum.gr), there will be a special tour conducted by the institution’s archaeologists of the excavation beneath the museum. The tours in English take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. and Sunday at 10.30 a.m., and booking a place is essential.

