Kadinelia & Alkyone | Athens | June 2

[Alexia Tyriakidou]

The Musical Escapades showcase of young talent organized by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (snfcc.org) opens on June 2 with two fresh local acts. Founded in 2014 by Thanasis Zikas (guitar, tsampouna, voice) and Evi Seitanidou (guitar, toumpaki, voice), Kadinelia reimagines traditional Greek folk songs in a blues/rock style, while Alkyone, who impressed on YouTube last year with her interpretation of the traditional song “Xenitemena mou poulia,” will be launching her mixed-genre debut album, “Exit Sign.”

Music

