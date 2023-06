The Dora Stratou Theater (grdance.org) of traditional Greek dances presents the sixth edition of the Hola Flamenco Festival, starring Latin Grammy-nominated singer and composer Rosario La Tremendita, and with guest stars Vicente Jose Santiago on guitar, Juan Penas on vocals and Miki Maria Vos leading the team on the dance floor. For more details about the event, visit holaflamencofestival.com.

