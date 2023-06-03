WHAT'S ON

No Woman’s Land | Thessaloniki | To September 16

The Mount Athos Center (agioritikiestia.gr) is hosting an exhibition of photographs from an expedition to the monastic communities of Mount Athos and Meteora in 1929 and discovered in a barrel in a library at Princeton University in 2017. The expedition, which formed the core of the “No Woman’s Land” project, comprised the Russian emigre, painter and explorer Vladimir “Vovo” Perfilieff, Hollywood cinematographer Floyd Crosby and architect and Princeton University graduate Gordon McCormick. They were accompanied by a young interpreter, Anastasios Chatzimitsos, from Thessaloniki.

