No Woman’s Land | Thessaloniki | To September 16

The Mount Athos Center (agioritikiestia.gr) is hosting an exhibition of photographs from an expedition to the monastic communities of Mount Athos and Meteora in 1929 and discovered in a barrel in a library at Princeton University in 2017. The expedition, which formed the core of the “No Woman’s Land” project, comprised the Russian emigre, painter and explorer Vladimir “Vovo” Perfilieff, Hollywood cinematographer Floyd Crosby and architect and Princeton University graduate Gordon McCormick. They were accompanied by a young interpreter, Anastasios Chatzimitsos, from Thessaloniki.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy